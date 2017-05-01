Negotiators in the US Congress reached a deal late on Sunday on $1 trillion in federal funding that would avert a government shutdown later this week, while handing President Donald Trump a down payment on his promised military build-up.

The full House of Representatives and the Senate must still approve the bipartisan pact, which would be the first major legislation to clear Congress since Trump became president on January 20.

Prompt passage of the legislation was expected this week.

TRT World's Kevin McAleese in Washington DC has more on the story.

Funding the fight against Daesh​

The funds will pay for an array of federal programmes from airport and border security operations to soldiers' pay, medical research, foreign aid, space exploration, and education.

"The agreement will move the needle forward on conservative priorities and will ensure that the essential functions of the federal government are maintained, said Jennifer Hing, a spokeswoman for Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee.

If not enacted by midnight Friday, federal agencies will have to lay off hundreds of thousands of workers and require many others to continue on the job providing law enforcement and other essential operations without pay until the funding dispute in Congress is resolved.

"This agreement is a good agreement for the American people and takes the threat of a government shutdown off the table," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said.

He said the measure would increase federal investments in medical research, education, and infrastructure.

House and Senate appropriators worked into the night to draft the legislation for lawmakers to review.

A senior congressional aide said the Pentagon would win a $12.5 billion increase in defence spending for the fiscal year that ends on September 30, with the possibility of an additional $2.5 billion contingent on Trump delivering a plan to Congress for defeating Daesh.