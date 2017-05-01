Chaz Wing was 12 when they came after him. The classmates who tormented him were children, too, entering the age of pimples and cracking voices.

Eventually, he swore under oath, the boys raped him and left him bleeding, the culmination of a year of harassment.

Though Chaz repeatedly told teachers and administrators about insults and physical attacks, he didn't report being sexually assaulted until a year later, launching a long legal fight over whether his school had done enough to protect him.

Chaz's saga is more than a tale of escalating bullying. Across the US, thousands of students have been sexually assaulted, by other students, in high schools, junior highs and even elementary schools – a hidden horror educators have long been warned not to ignore.

Relying on state education records, supplemented by federal crime data, a year-long investigation by The Associated Press (AP) uncovered roughly 17,000 official reports of sex assaults by students over a four-year period, from fall 2011 to spring 2015.

Though that figure represents the most complete tally yet of sexual assaults among the nation's 50 million K-12 students, it does not fully capture the problem because such attacks are greatly under-reported. Some states don't track them and those that do vary widely in how they classify and catalogue sexual violence.

A number of academic estimates range sharply higher.

"Why hasn't it stopped?"

"Schools are required to keep students safe," said Charol Shakeshaft, a Virginia Commonwealth University professor who specialises in school sexual misconduct.

"It is part of their mission. It is part of their legal responsibility. It isn't happening. Why don't we know more about it, and why isn't it being stopped?"

Elementary and secondary schools have no national requirement to track or disclose sexual violence, and they feel tremendous pressure to hide it. Even under varying state laws, acknowledging an incident can trigger liabilities and requirements to act.

And when schools don't act – or when their efforts to root out abuse are ineffectual – justice is not served.

This, Chaz Wing said in his lawsuit against the Brunswick school district, is precisely what happened to him.

The AP found that school administrators allowed Chaz's bullying to escalate and then failed to adequately investigate his allegations of sexual abuse.

From almost his first day at Brunswick Junior High, Chaz said kids harassed him, taunted him about his weight and subjected him to ordeals like a "gay test." Complaining to teachers and administrators didn't help, he said. He slid into depression and refused to go to school.

Then one day in 2012, his mum came home and found him curled up in her bed, rocking back and forth. She begged him to tell her what was wrong. Slowly, his words came out.

"They hurt me," he cried.

He said he'd been raped. Three times.

Chaz told police, child-abuse investigators and lawyers under oath that he kept quiet about the assaults for nearly a year because of threats against him and his family if he talked.

What Chaz told authorities and investigators – multiple times over four years – remained consistent, an AP review of government and court records shows. And a child-abuse examiner wrote of "strong evidence" that Chaz was sexually assaulted.

The school district staunchly defends how it handled its investigation. The junior high principal said his inquiry determined that the sexual assaults were "very unlikely." One of the accused boys, he noted, had never even heard of anal rape.

"There is – as there should be – always an inclination to believe allegations of sexual assault at the outset," district lawyer Melissa Hewey said in an email to the AP. "But sometimes, the evidence compels the conclusion that those allegations are false."

"The little boys who were accused," she said, "are the real victims in this case and they deserve to be protected."

From rape to fondling

Schools – where many more adults are keeping watch, and where parents trust their kids will be kept safe – are the number two site after home where juveniles are sexually violated by their peers, according to the AP's review of the federal crime data, which allowed for a more detailed analysis than state education records.

Ranging from rape and sodomy to forced oral sex and fondling, the sexual violence that the AP tracked often was mischaracterised as bullying, hazing or consensual behaviour.

It occurred anywhere students were left unsupervised: buses and bathrooms, hallways and locker rooms.

No type of school was immune, whether it be in an upper-class suburb, an inner-city neighbourhood or a blue-collar farm town.

And all types of children were vulnerable, not just kids like Chaz who have trouble fitting in.

Unwanted fondling was the most common form of assault, but about one in five of the students assaulted were raped, sodomised or penetrated with an object, according to AP's analysis of the federal incident-based crime data.

About five percent of the sexual violence involved five and six-year-olds.

But the numbers increased significantly between ages 10 and 11 – about the time many students start their middle-school years – and continued rising up until age 14.

They then dropped as students progressed through their high school years.

The AP counted only the most severe forms of sexual assault, excluding categories that were more broadly termed, such as sexual harassment, or behaviour like kissing on the playground.

Contrary to public perception, data showed that student sexual assaults by peers were far more common than those by teachers.

For every adult-on-child sexual attack reported on school property, there were seven assaults by students, AP's analysis of the federal crime data showed.

Schools unwilling to address the problem

Schools frequently were unwilling or ill-equipped to address the problem, AP found, despite having long been warned by the US Supreme Court that they could be liable for monetary damages. Some administrators and educators even engaged in cover-ups to hide evidence of a possible crime and protect their schools' image.

"No principal wants their school to be the rape school, to be listed in the newspaper as being investigated. Schools try to bury it. It's the courageous principal that does the right thing," said Dr Bill Howe, a former K-12 teacher who spent 17 years overseeing Connecticut's state compliance with Title IX, the federal law used to help protect victims of sexual assault in schools.

Schools have broadly interpreted rules protecting student and juvenile privacy to withhold basic information about sexual attacks from their communities.

Victims and their families face high legal thresholds to successfully sue school districts for not maintaining safe learning environments.

"Everyone feels like we don't have a problem, and the reason they feel that way is they have their heads in the sand," said Oregon psychologist Wilson Kenney, who has helped develop student intervention programmes.

Student-on-student sexual assaults live in the shadows compared to the attention paid to gun violence in schools, most notably the Newtown shooting, Kenney noted. "There's no Sandy Hook for sexual misconduct. But I think the potential harm is great," he said.

Making it harder for the victim

Chaz's legal fight with Brunswick Junior High offers a rare insight into a school investigation of student sexual assault allegations.

The AP reviewed about 1,500 pages of sworn testimony, emails, court documents and investigative reports, as well as videotaped depositions of 15 school administrators, teachers and police, and interviews with a dozen people tied to the case.

School and district officials declined the AP's interview requests. So did parents of some of the students accused in the attacks, except to say their sons were innocent.

The AP does not usually name alleged victims of sexual assault, but Chaz and his parents decided to speak publicly in hopes of helping others.

"I don't want this to happen to other kids," said his mum, Amy Wing.

"The gay test"

From Chaz's first days at Brunswick Junior High in September 2010, teachers say it was clear he was the type of kid bullies would target.

Overweight with a brown mullet, he had unpopular opinions and wasn't shy about expressing them.

He despised sports, video games and pop music. When other boys showed up for a class project in soccer jerseys, he displayed his love of gardening by wearing a hat and gloves, carrying a trowel and handing out flower-shaped sugar cookies.

Early on, Chaz testified in his lawsuit, several boys cornered him at his locker, mocking him and calling him fat. What bothered him most, though, was the "gay test."

Feeling a light touch on his shoulder in social studies class, he brushed off a boy's hand. Seconds later, it was back. It was a test, he was told: If he didn't notice for 10 seconds, he must like it and be gay. Before long, half the boys in the class were doing it.

"Why are they so mean?" Chaz often asked Amy when he came home. "Why do they hate me?"

He reported incidents as they happened, dozens and dozens of times to teachers, his guidance counsellor and the principal. He complained so often that he came to be seen as an overly sensitive nuisance.

One teacher asked Chaz if he was gay, he testified. "I told her 'no' and she said then don't worry about it."

Finally, Chaz made an appointment to see the principal, Walter Wallace, who had formed an anti-bullying committee shortly after joining the school.

In their meeting in late 2010, Chaz said he detailed the harassment – but the problems continued. Wallace later testified he spoke to the boys Chaz identified and "never heard about it again." But Chaz said another wave started with a different set of boys.

By January 2011, losing patience, Amy first met with Wallace. "It needs to stop," she told him. Two weeks later, as the bullying continued, she was back in his office.

Wallace later told her he'd talked to the four main instigators and at least one acknowledged taking part in the "gay test."

His harassment complaints were consuming so much of teachers' time that they asked Wallace and his vice principal to take over.