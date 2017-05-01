Palestinian group Hamas supports the establishment of a transitional Palestinian state along the borders from 1967, its leader Khaled Meshaal said on Monday after the release of a new policy document.

"Hamas advocates the liberation of all of Palestine but is ready to support the state on 1967 borders without recognising Israel or ceding any rights," Meshaal said in Doha on Monday, announcing a new policy document.

A future state encompassing Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem along 1967 borders is the goal of Hamas' main political rival, the Fatah movement led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Palestine has engaged in peace talks with Israel on that basis, although the last, US-mediated round collapsed three years ago.

The group also dropped its long-standing call for Israel's destruction as well as its association with the Muslim Brotherhood.

Hamas' move appears aimed at improving relations with the West, Gulf Arab states and Egypt, which label the Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation.

Many Western countries classify Hamas as a terrorist group over its failure to renounce violence, recognise Israel's right to exist and accept existing interim Israeli-Palestinian peace agreements.

Attempt to fool the world

Israel rejected the reported document, calling it an attempt by Hamas to delude the world that it was becoming a more moderate group.