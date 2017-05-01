Mali has made news for all the wrong reasons in recent years. A 2012 rebellion saw large swathes of the country fall under the control of Tuareg militia. The country's army mutinied against the government's handling of the crisis and this was followed by Al Qaeda-alligned forces taking control of the north. Foreign forces led by France came to the rescue in 2013 and drove out the rebellion forces, but the country has continued to suffer from numerous terror attacks, including one on a luxury hotel in the capital city Bamako that left 20 dead. France this week claimed its forces killed more than 20 militants near the Burkino Faso border, while last week the country extended the state of emergency for six months.

In light of this the country is trying to attract investors and we spoke so Moustapha Ben Barka, the deputy secretary general at the Office of the President of the Republic of Mali. Described by Forbes in 2014 as being one of Africa's most powerful people, the former banker and deputy economy and finance minister, Ben Barka attended the Atlantic Council's Istanbul Summit. TRT World Senior Producer Giordano Stolley spoke with him at the summit.

What is the status in Mali in terms of the conflict with the Tuareg?

BEN BARKA: There is no conflict with the Tuareg. We have some rebel groups that took arms. We signed a peace agreement two years ago. We are implementing this peace agreement.

And it is still holding?

BEN BARKA: It is. Actually, we have experienced some challenges to implement the peace process, but it has been speeding up during the last couple of months. A lot of clauses of the peace agreement has been implemented. And there is a lot of confidence between all parties and things are really moving in a positive direction with everybody, even though we are still facing the terrorist attacks. Which is not, you know …. five years ago, there was the government and in front armed groups. So now, no one is talking about armed groups that are claiming independence of some part of the country.

So, is it more isolated attacks that we are talking about?

BEN BARKA: Exactly.

Okay, and still concentrated in the north of the country at this stage?

BEN BARKA: Yes. North. Some on the centre of the country, but most of them on the north.

You heard them discussing here about investment in Africa and investment in Mali. At one stage in the 90s, Mali was touted as the democratic model of West Africa and of course it sort of fell apart. You've obviously got to regain some confidence.

BEN BARKA: Of course.

And Mali will naturally be having a serious problem on that score, especially in light of the negative publicity that comes with terrorist attacks. How do you intend to overcome that?

BEN BARKA: You see, we have launched a lot of initiatives to promote private investment. National private investment and also foreign direct investment through better legislation. We just have a PPP legislation that has been voted by the parliament, but at the same time we are seeing what are the success stories that have happened in Mali in the last three to four years on the mining sector which actually always attract investment. But on the energy sector we just closed a more than 130 million euro deal on energy sector. Wholly a private project financed by South Africans er European companies that actually invested in this project. It is a purely private project with foreign capital. So, this is a good signal for us in Mali that even if we have a crisis with our security problem people still believe in our fundamentals with an economic view. So, I think it's really encouraging to see that.

Now, in terms of transport infrastructure, Mali is a massive country. Obviously, the easiest way of transporting things is along the Niger river, but that's not the complete picture. Roads and rail, what's the situation there?

BEN BARKA: This is a big challenge that we have and that's why we are directing our national budget to focus on infrastructure. I think this is really important. Mali's really large. It is more than 1.2 million square kilometres of land. Even if half of the country is not really … there is not much inhabitants there. Population is more on the centre, on the south. But we are still having a lot of challenges for our infrastructure. For roads and to enable people to move from one point to another are still a challenge for us.