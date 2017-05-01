Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday stressed the need to increase the trade volume between Ankara and New Delhi to at least $10 billion as soon as possible.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Erdogan expressed the intention to cement ties with India in all areas, with a particular focus on bilateral trade.

Erdogan arrived in India late Sunday for a three-day visit, the first trip from Turkey's presidential level in seven years.

Stressing India's importance in terms of its geography and economy, Erdogan said, "We see India plays a critical role in all international developments in Asia."

Modi agreed and said the two countries should forge stronger business ties.

"We would like to encourage stronger partnerships with Turkish companies over our flagship programs and projects."

Before the press conference, the two countries signed agreements on bilateral cooperation, culture, and communication.

India -- which has the second-largest Muslim population in the world -- is a member of the G20 and is one of the so-called BRICS countries -- a group of five major emerging economies along with Brazil, Russia, China, and South Africa.

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins reports from New Delhi.