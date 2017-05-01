A total of 8,000 NATO soldiers have been deployed to the Finnmark region of northern Norway, 160-300 kilometres from the Russian border.

The move follows a series of joint military exercises that have been conducted by the Western bloc in response to the largest build up in the Arctic since the Cold War. Russia has built two military bases in the region – and has four more on the way.

The NATO deployment is intended to allay anxiety in Baltic and Scandinavian nations as to Russian expansionism. But why is NATO taking the build-up so seriously?

Why is the Arctic important?

The Arctic holds around 22 percent of the world's undiscovered oil and gas reserves, according to a report issued in 2008 by the US Geological Survey.

If Russia is able to tap into these reserves, the Russian economy would be able to survive Western sanctions. It would also increase Russian influence in the region.

Who governs the Arctic?

The United States, Russia, Canada, Norway and Denmark have territory bordering the Arctic.

Administration in the region is carried out according to laws and regulations of each individual Arctic state. But it can also be subject to bilateral, regional and international agreements.

According to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), twelve miles offshore in the Arctic Ocean is territorial sea boundary, and anywhere from 200 to 350 miles offshore is defined as the exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

However, territorial disputes still continue – the most intractable is that of the Northwest Passage, a route connecting the northern Atlantic and Pacific Oceans through the Arctic Ocean.

The US and other nations assert that the passage is an international strait and subject to free navigation rights. Canada, however, claims that it's an inland waterway over which it has exclusive jurisdiction.

What is Russia's claim?

In 2015, Russia submitted a claim to the UN that it has a right to 500,000 square miles of Arctic ice surface, including the North Pole, parts of which have already been claimed by Denmark.

Its previous claim was rejected in 2002 by a UN commission on the grounds of insufficient evidence.

In 2007, Russia planted a titanium flag 4.267 metres below the polar ice in the Arctic Ocean which was interpreted as a symbolic claim to the Arctic.

What is Russia doing to worry the West?

The territorial disputes are nothing new. But the tensions have never been so high.

"We're seeing activity that we didn't even see when it was the Soviet Union. It's precedential activity," US Navy Admiral Michelle Howard said.

Western countries have been alarmed over the last two years as Russia, under President Vladimir Putin, began to reopen military, air and radar bases on archipelagos above the Arctic Circle that were closed at the end of the Cold War.

Russia has built two new military bases in the Arctic so far and is constructing four others at Rogachevo, Cape Schmidt, Wrangel and Sredniy.

In 2013, Putin announced Kremlin plans to bolster the country's naval presence in the Arctic, sparking fears that the country could attempt a military-led land grab.

Russia is building three nuclear icebreakers, including the world's largest, Arktika.