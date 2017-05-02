Hamas has cast doubt on forthcoming peace talks in the US, saying that Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas won't gain anything from an upcoming meeting with the Trump administration— but they also hope that the Americans "will re-evaluate their stance towards the Palestinians".

Ihab al Ghussain, spokesperson for the Palestinian group Hamas, told TRT World that Mahmoud Abbas "doesn't represent us anymore because he is cooperating with Israelis".

"We are actually afraid that he is going to take orders from American administration that will end the Palestinian cause," Ghussain said of talks aimed at establishing peace between Israeli and Palestinians. "The declarations that have come from the White House after the elections are not very optimistic for us — they are going to stand by the Israelis," he said.

The new Hamas charter

His assertion came a day after Hamas announced a new political charter that envisages a Palestine with its 1967 borders.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office responded, claiming that the new document was a nothing but a "smoke screen" for Hamas policies of continuing war against Israel.