French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen came under fire on social media on Tuesday for lifting sections of a speech from her conservative rival Francois Fillon.

Although the speech caused an online sensation over plagiarism, it appeared to be an attempt by Le Pen to reach out to supporters of Francois Fillon. Fillon was knocked out in the April 23 first round of voting after coming in third with 20 percent of the vote.

Polls show Le Pen lagging behind centrist front runner Emmanuel Macron by about 20 points before next Sunday's runoff, and she needs to broaden her base to stand a chance of winning. Fillon has urged voters to back Macron.

TRT World'sSarah Morice brings more from Paris

In one part of her May 1 speech, lasting about 50 seconds, Le Pen talked about people learning French in Argentina and Poland, and on waiting lists to study at the Alliance Francaise official French schools abroad, in a word-per-word lifting of a mid-April speech by Fillon.

Le Pen added to Fillon's comment, saying this showed France is more than a military and industrial power, that France "must and can" become a big power again.

It was the second most trending topic on Twitter in France, with the hashtag #plagiat, plagiarism in French.

One Twitter user, @RidiculeTV, posted a video of both speeches.