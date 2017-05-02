CULTURE
Moroccan academy trains next generation of Imams
The Mohammed VI Institute for Imams and Preachers teaches its students how to combat religious extremism.
The college is now seeing an influx of foreign students from all over the world. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 2, 2017

A college in the Moroccan capital of Rabat, is training the next generation of Muslim preachers.

The Mohammed VI Institute for Imams and Preachers teaches its students how to combat religious extremism.

The college is now seeing an influx of foreign students from all over the world.

"Islam as well as humanity is suffering from extremism which affects us all, it stems from the wrong understanding of Islam," says Abdesselam Lazaar, director of the college.

TRT World 's Chelsea Carter has more.

