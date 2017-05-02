Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro announced on May 1 the creation of a new popular assembly with the ability to re-write the constitution. The move has been rejected by the opposition which has called on its supporters to rebel.

Maduro, 54, triggered an article of the constitution that creates a super-body known as a "constituent assembly." He said he would ask the people to rewrite the country's governing document. It is unclear how this popular assembly would be put together.

The citizen assembly can dissolve public powers and call general elections, echoing a previous assembly created by his predecessor Hugo Chavez in 1999 soon after he won office in the South American OPEC nation.

Opponents fear Maduro would stuff the assembly with supporters and manipulate the elected seats by giving extra weight to pro-government workers and unions.

Consolidating power?

"I don't want a civil war," Maduro told a May Day rally of supporters in downtown Caracas. Elsewhere across the city, security forces fired tear gas at youths hurling stones and petrol bombs after opposition marchers were blocked.

The decree was to "block the fascist coup" threatening the country, he told supporters.

TRT World's Juan Carlos Lamas reports from Caracas.