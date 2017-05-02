India's army accused Pakistani troops of killing two of its soldiers patrolling the de facto border in the disputed Kashmir region on Monday. India claims the bodies were later mutilated and has vowed to exact revenge.

Past accusations that Pakistani forces have mutilated dead Indian soldiers have outraged the Indian public and intensified the dispute between the two nuclear-armed neighbours over the Himalayan region.

"In a unsoldierly act by the Pak army, the bodies of two of our soldiers on patrol were mutilated," the Indian army said in an English-language statement, referring to Pakistani forces.

"Such despicable act of the Pakistan army will be appropriately responded."

The Indian army said Pakistani forces fired rockets and mortar bombs at two Indian posts on the Line of Control dividing Muslim-majority Kashmir between the two countries, in the Krishna Ghati sector.

Pakistan's military denied the allegations. It said there had been no violation of a ceasefire on the Kashmir frontier and that its soldiers had not mutilated the corpse of any Indian soldier.

Pakistan's military described its army as a "highly professional force" that shall "never disrespect a soldier, even Indian."

Fighting over Kashmir

India and Pakistan have faced off for decades across the Line of Control, an old ceasefire line through the region that both countries claim in full but rule in part. The two countries have fought at least two wars directly over Kashmir.

India accuses Pakistan of backing militants driven by extremism and encouraging them to attack Indian forces in Indian-administered Kashmir and, occasionally, in other parts of India.

Pakistan denies that and says India must hold negotiations on the future of Kashmir.