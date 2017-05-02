Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rejoined the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party after signing his membership declaration during a special ceremony in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Earlier it was not constitutional for the president to be directly affiliated to a political party. However, the April 16 referendum allowed changes to the country's governing charter which included shifting from a parliamentary to a presidential system and permitting the president to be a member of a political party.

Erdogan left the AK Party under the rules at the time, when he was elected Turkey's president in 2014.