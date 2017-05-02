Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Tuesday said she does not agree with an international fact-finding mission into violence in the Rakhine region.

Her comments came during a press conference in Brussels with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

"We do not agree with it. We have disassociated ourselves from the resolution because we do not think it is within keeping with what is happening on the ground," she said.

Suu Kyi added that while she doesn't support the fact-finding missions – her government has been working on recommendations from a report written by former UN head Kofi Annan.

"We have accepted Dr Annan's recommendations totally because his commission went into the Rakhine state, studied the situation there and made his recommendations based on what he had seen on the ground," she said.

"If we think the recommendations are in keeping with the real needs of the region, we would be happy to accept them, but those recommendations which will divide further those in the Rahkine, we will not accept."

Myanmar will hold peace talks next month aimed at ending decades-long ethnic wars that have intensified since Suu Kyi's party took power a year ago, it was announced last week.