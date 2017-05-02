The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system has reached initial operational capacity in South Korea, the US military said on Monday. But officials said it would not be fully operational for some months.

Pyongyang on Tuesday said US actions in the region are pushing the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war.

DPRK ally and neighbour, China, has slammed the THAAD deployment and cautioned that Washington's actions are destabilising the regional security balance.

US President Donald Trump spent the weekend rallying Thailand, Singapore, and even the Philippines in a bid to build support in Southeast Asia to back his position on the DPRK. Trump has said a "major, major conflict" with North Korea is possible, although he said he would be honoured to meet its leader, Kim Jong-un, whom he thinks is a "pretty smart cookie."

DPRK, China slam US actions in region

North Korea accused the United States on Tuesday of pushing the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war after a pair of strategic US bombers flew training drills with the South Korean and Japanese air forces in a show of strength.

The two supersonic B-1B Lancer bombers were deployed amid rising tensions over North Korea's pursuit of its nuclear and missile programmes in defiance of United Nations sanctions and pressure from the US and its regional allies.