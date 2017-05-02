At least 24 people were killed on Tuesday in a Daesh attack near a refugee camp on the Syrian side of the border with Iraq, a Britain-based war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said militants sneaked into the village of Rajm Sleibi, which houses the camp for the displaced people fleeing Daesh-held areas in Syria and Iraq. The village lies in Hasakeh province – a frontline that separates the area from Daesh-held places further south.

"At least five suicide attackers blew themselves up outside and inside a camp for Iraqi refugees and displaced Syrians in Hasakeh province," Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said.

The dead included displaced children.

Heavy clashes then erupted between the Daesh fighters and members of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters, some of whose combatants were among the dead, Abdel Rahman said.

The SDF is dominated by the YPG, which is the armed wing of the PYD, a Syrian affiliate of the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU.

​Redur Khalil, one of the spokespersons within SDF, said the attack came a few hours after Daesh suicide bombers dressed in civilian clothes entered the town of Shaddadeh and engaged SDF forces, triggering clashes.

Daesh is under attack by an array of forces in Syria and Iraq.

In Syria, the SDF is now fighting to recapture the town of Tabqa from the group.

Tabqa is an important stronghold for the militants, located about 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Daesh's de facto capital, the city of Raqqa.

In Iraq, the extremist group is fighting for survival against Iraqi forces and their allies in the last neighbourhoods it still holds in the western part of Mosul, Iraq's second largest city.

Chemical attacks

Human Rights Watch on Monday accused Syrian government forces of likely dropping bombs containing nerve agents at least three times elsewhere in the country before an April 4 attack that killed dozens of people and sparked a retaliatory US strike.