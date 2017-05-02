PARIS — Damien Soldadie, an ecologist from Toulouse who now lives in Paris, voted in France's first round of presidential elections for far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, whose campaign centred on a pledge to free the country from what many believe is the failure of capitalism. With his candidate of choice knocked out, this Sunday, Soldadie will begrudgingly vote for the free-market candidate Emmanuel Macron — whose politics he is "totally against."

That's because the only alternative is Marine Le Pen.

"I truly believe that we have to localise economics in France," he said. "We have to develop the local economy in terms of local production, agriculture. I think we are at the limits of the capitalist system."

Soldadie is not exactly enthused by Macron's plans for the French economy. Neither are Le Pen voters Benedetta Scotti and Reza Mehrabani.

Scotti, a social conservative who grew up in Rome, will protest Macron's agenda when she votes for Le Pen this weekend. She is concerned about France's unemployment — ten percent as of March — and believes free trade agreements currently under negotiation, like the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) and Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), pose a threat to its agricultural industry.

"I'm not against the idea of having a European project," she explained. "But I don't like the way the European project has been conducted, especially over the last 20 years. It has become an Orwellian super-bureaucracy that sets rules about every aspect of life."

"Neither Macron, nor Le Pen"

Reza Mehrabani, an architectural designer from Strasbourg, believes Le Pen's economic programme is more detailed and organised than Macron's, and wants France to leave the EU. Even if Le Pen instigated a "Frexit," he believes it would not have the catastrophic effect that many predict.

He is concerned that pro-EU policies will, in his view, continue to benefit only the wealthy.

"Macron just wants to reproduce the global bankers' systems," he said. Like Scotti, Mehrabani chose Le Pen over Melenchon in the first round, because he believes the socialist's views are too close to communism and would undermine France's democracy.

But their views on the economy are not so different from those who opted for the far-left candidate. Many are unhappy with the choice they face this weekend, perhaps none more so than those who voted for Melenchon. Protests erupted throughout Paris last week, as students charged the streets with cries of "Ni Macron, Ni Le Pen" (neither Macron, nor Le Pen).

Melenchon, though he has said he will not vote for Le Pen, has nevertheless continued to attack Macron, while Le Pen simultaneously seeks to convince leftist voters who are unhappy with Macron's economic plans that she is the best alternative. As recently as Monday, Melenchon called on Macron to revise his plans to accommodate complaints from the far-left.

In the first round of elections, Macron captured 24.01 percent of the popular vote and Le Pen came in second, with 21.3 percent. That left more than 50 percent of the population divided between the Republican candidate Francois Fillon — who came in third with 20.01 percent of the vote — Melenchon with 19.58 percent, and 15 percent to seven other candidates. The remaining 22.23 percent abstained.

Economy biggest concern

Questions about how to revitalise France's economy and combat unemployment are at the forefront of many voters' minds. Throughout their campaigns, Le Pen and Melenchon blamed the European Union for France's economic woes, and played to nationalist fervour by promising to leave the EU and NATO. Macron and Fillon, meanwhile, advocated more economically liberal policies, and continued cooperation with the EU.

For the most part, Frexit fears have abated after the first round of elections, as polls predict that pro-EU Macron will win by a comfortable margin on May 7.

Part of Macron's plans include tough negotiation terms for Brexit. A Macron-led negotiation may not only benefit French fishermen, who could lose access to international waters, but also financiers in London who could be enticed to set up shop in Paris, rather than Frankfurt or Amsterdam.

Once Brexit is complete, "passporting rights" — or the legal mechanism that allows a company in one European country to do business in other EU member states — will disappear. More concerning yet are immigration issues. Last week, Jess Staley, CEO of Barclays, said that London's future ability to keep hiring the best global talent is now seen as a bigger priority within the British banking industry than trade agreements or passporting rights — especially because banks increasingly seek to hire top engineers.

This has not been lost on Macron, who hopes to make Paris into Europe's digital capital. His website proclaims that "digital is not a sector: it is a profound transformation of the ways we produce, consume, learn, work, and exchange — simply, how we live."

Earlier this year, he brought his message to London — with some 300,000 French immigrants, it has been dubbed France's sixth biggest city.

"I want banks, talents, researchers, academics and so on," he said during the visit. "I think that France and the European Union are a very attractive space now, so in my programme I will do everything I can to make it attractive and successful."

Will Paris be the new London?

Not everyone is thrilled.

Both Mehrabani and Scotti support Le Pen in part because of her commitment to national sovereignty, something that they believe is essential to protect France's citizens and unique culture. It is also why they respect the Brexit decision and are not concerned about the potential disintegration of the EU, something that they believe is a failed project.