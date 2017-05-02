Each year around the world millions of bicycles are stolen, often leaving their owners without transportation, or a way to earn a living.

Andres Roi, Cristobal Cabello and Juan Jose Monsalve - students from an engineering university in Chile - came up with a unique solution to the problem.

After one of their bikes was stolen they developed the Yerka Project, a bike-locking system they believe is foolproof.

The bike they designed is the lock. It eliminates the chain or bar usually used to lock one's bicycle to a rack or post, and often found cut through or sawed off on the ground, with the bike nowhere to be seen.