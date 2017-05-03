The US Justice Department said on Wednesday it has decided not to bring charges in the videotaped police killing last year of Alton Sterling, a black man whose fatal shooting in Baton Rouge, Louisiana fuelled nationwide protests.

The decision marked the first time that incoming Attorney General Jeff Sessions declined to prosecute officers in such a high-profile case. He was immediately slammed by rights groups as sending a signal of impunity.

The Justice Department said it found "insufficient evidence to support federal criminal charges against Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) Officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake, II."

The 37-year-old was one of a string of African Americans whose fatal shooting triggered nationwide protests against police brutality, spearheaded by the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Civil rights group Color of Change said the decision showed that, as far as President Donald Trump's administration was concerned, "black lives do not matter."

Sterling was shot to death July 5, 2016 in a scuffle with Salamoni and Lake outside a convenience store where he had been selling CDs.