WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least nine dead in suicide blast targeting NATO in Kabul
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack which also wounded at least 35 people, including three US troops, when a NATO convoy was targeted in rush hour traffic.
At least nine dead in suicide blast targeting NATO in Kabul
Daesh claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attack during Kabul's rush hour. (May 3, 2017) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 3, 2017

A suicide bombing in the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday killed at least nine people, according to a counter terrorism official.

Authorities said the blast also wounded at least another 35 people. The attack targeted a convoy of armoured personnel carriers used by the NATO-led Resolute Support mission.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement issued by its Amaq news agency. It said a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-rigged car as the convoy passed an area near the US embassy, claiming eight American soldiers were killed.

RECOMMENDED

At least three US service members were wounded in the attack, Resolute Support Spokesman US Navy Captain Bill Salvin said. The armoured personnel carriers, which are designed to withstand large blasts, were able to return to a coalition base under their own power, he said.

Bilal Sarwary has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations