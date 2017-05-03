WORLD
Syria likely to top agenda during Erdogan-Putin meeting
The Turkish president and his Russian counterpart are also expected to discuss energy cooperation as well as trade and tourism.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Russia, May 3, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 3, 2017

The war in Syria is likely to top the agenda as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi on Wednesday.

They're also expected to discuss energy cooperation as well as trade and tourism.

Ahead of the meeting, Erdogan stressed the need to find a solution to the crisis in Syria, which he said was a goal Turkey and Russia shared.

The Turkish president also said he would tell Putin that he wants Russian trade restrictions on Turkey lifted rapidly.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
