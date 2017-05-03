At least 21 coal miners are dead and 80 thought to be trapped 1,800 metres under a collapsed mine in northeastern Iran on Wednesday, Iranian media said.

The mine in Golestan province collapsed when trapped methane gas exploded as workers tried to jump-start a locomotive engine, according to reports.

"Forty workers are trapped in one part of the mine and another 30 to 40 are trapped in another part," Fars and ISNA news agencies quoted the head of Iran's emergency services, Pir Hossein Kolivand, as saying. However, this figure was later updated to 80 by news agencies.

Twelve injured miners were pulled out alive, Kolivand said.

Hurdles to the rescue operation