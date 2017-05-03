France's centrist front runner Emmanuel Macron and far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who go head-to-head Wednesday in a final debate before the May 7 run-off in the country's presidential election, are diametrically opposed on issues ranging from Europe to immigration to civil and social rights.

Here is where they stand on the key questions:

Europe

Le Pen has insisted on the need for France to drop the euro single currency system and leave Europe's Schengen visa-free travel zone.

She says she will hold six months of negotiations on returning powers from Brussels to national capitals, after which she will hold a "Frexit" referendum on France's membership in the European Union.

She also opposes the CETA trade deal between the EU and Canada.

Macron, a former banker and economy minister, has run an unabashedly pro-European campaign. He wants to bolster the eurozone by setting up a separate budget for the 19 countries that use the common currency.

He also proposes giving the zone its own parliament and finance minister.

Macron also wants Europe to strengthen its external borders by setting up a common border force, pooling more of its defence forces and imposing higher tariffs to protect European industry from unfair competition, particularly from China.

He is generally supportive of international trade deals and backs the treaty with Canada.

Immigration

Le Pen has vowed a temporary "moratorium" on long-term legal immigration until quotas can be worked out. She wants to reduce net migration – the difference between the number of people arriving and leaving – to just 10,000 and bar illegal immigrants from gaining residency.

She would make it harder to qualify for asylum and curtail policies that let migrants bring relatives to France.

Foreigners convicted on terrorism charges or any other crime would be automatically deported, and she would abolish a law that allows children with migrant parents who are born in France to gain French citizenship.

She would also toughen laws on conspicuous religious symbols, extending a ban on Muslim head scarves, Christian crosses, Jewish skullcaps and other symbols to all public places. She would also ban the burkini swimsuit.

Macron has said he would not look to prohibit religious symbols outside of schools, nor ban the burkini. He has championed diversity and vowed to give tax breaks to companies that hire young people from tough predominantly immigrant neighbourhoods.

He has pledged to speed up the review process for asylum requests to a maximum of six months, including appeals.

He has praised German Chancellor Angela Merkel over her generous policy to asylum seekers that has seen more than one million new arrivals since 2015.

Labour and retirement