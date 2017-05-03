Security is a hotly contested issue in South Korea's upcoming presidential election. In particular, candidates are divided over the controversial THAAD anti-missile defence system.

Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, has divided the South Korean public as well. And it has become a major issue in the country's presidential race. The anti-missile system which has reached initial operational capacity will not be fully functional for a few months, the US has said.

South Korea's nineteenth presidential election is set to be held on May 9, to determine a successor to Park Geun-hye, who was dismissed last month over a corruption scandal.

What do the candidates want

Liberal frontrunner Moon Jae-in had originally criticised THAAD but has since eased his position. If elected, Moon, is expected to somewhat soften South Korea's policy towards North Korea.

Moon's closest contender, moderate candidate Ahn Cheol-soo has been criticised for flip-flopping on the THAAD issue.

Ahn has toughened his approach on national security in an attempt to garner more conservative votes, according to analysts.

More conservative candidates are very much pro-THAAD. Bareun Party candidate Yoo Seong-min said he would deploy more THAAD batteries if elected.

But far-liberal candidate Sim Sang-jung is vehemently against the anti-missile system.

"Basic democratic procedures and the process of having national interest discussions were not undertaken when THAAD was decided under the Park Geun-hye administration. That's why THAAD has caused so much social discord," said Sim, presidential candidate of the Justice Party.

But with THAAD initial operational status, experts are sceptical if the next president will have the authority to backtrack on the plan.