Opposition lawmakers in Venezuela's National Assembly on Tuesday criticised President Nicolas Maduro's plans for a constituent assembly, dismissing the move as a veiled attempt to change power structures in the divided OPEC nation.

Maduro shocked many of his countrymen on Monday by calling for a people's assembly in a move similar to his predecessor and mentor Hugo Chavez used almost 20 years ago. He said the assembly would rewrite the country's constitution.

Critics called it a veiled attempt to cling to power by avoiding elections.

Venezuela's opposition blocked streets in Caracas to denounce Maduro's decision.

Opposition barricades snarled traffic in and around Caracas on Tuesday morning, with demonstrators using bags of garbage, branches, bottles, and cardboard boxes to block roads. Security forces used tear gas to disperse some demonstrators.

"We don't believe in Maduro's fake peace, what he's done is add more fuel to the fire," said Jesus Gutierrez, 64, who was with about 100 demonstrators blocking one of the main avenues in the capital. "The people have to react and that's what they've been doing."