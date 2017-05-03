Masked youths at the head of a Venezuelan opposition march on Wednesday lit fires and hurled stones at security forces who shot teargas to stop their latest demonstration against President Nicolas Maduro.

Protesters were enraged by the socialist president launching procedures with the electoral council to draw up a new constitution.

In a familiar pattern from a month of protests against the socialist government, thousands of opposition supporters rallied peacefully for several hours before being blocked, sparking fights between youths and National Guard troops.

At least 33 people have been killed and hundreds injured and arrested since the anti-Maduro unrest began in early April.

TRT World spoke to Caracas-based journalist Juan Lamas for the latest update.

The marchers tried to reach the National Assembly legislature, where the opposition has a majority, to protest Maduro's creation of an alternative "popular" congress viewed by foes as a ruse to dodge free elections and cling to power.