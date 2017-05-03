US President Donald Trump vowed on Wednesday to broker peace between Israel and the Palestinians as he hosted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the White House but offered no clues about how he could break the deadlock and revive long-stalled negotiations.

In their first face-to-face meeting, Trump pressed Palestinian leaders to "speak in a unified voice against incitement" to violence against Israelis but he stopped short of explicitly recommitting his administration to a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict, a longstanding bedrock of US policy.

"We will get this done," Trump told Abbas during a joint appearance at the White House, saying he was prepared to act aa a "mediator, facilitator or arbitrator" between the two sides.

Abbas quickly reasserted the goal of a Palestinian state as vital to any rejuvenated peace process, reiterating that it must have its capital in East Jerusalem with borders based on pre-1967 lines. Israel rejects a full return to 1967 borders as a threat to its security.

Trump faced deep scepticism at home and abroad over his chances for a breakthrough with Abbas, not least because the new US administration has yet to articulate a strategy for restarting the peace process.