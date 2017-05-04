South Koreans continue to protest against the deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) in their country.

The system's location in a rural part of the country has angered and frightened residents, see it as a threat to their safety as they believe it makes them a target of Chinese and North Korean aggression.

TRT World'sBruce Harrison reports.

The deployment of the system came at a time of repeated nuclear and missile tests on the part of North Korea.