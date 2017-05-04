WORLD
South Koreans protest deployment of American anti-missile system
South Koreans say the US anti-missile system poses a threat to their safety and security.
The system's deployment in a rural part of the country has angered and frightened area residents. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 4, 2017

South Koreans continue to protest against the deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) in their country.

The system's location in a rural part of the country has angered and frightened residents, see it as a threat to their safety as they believe it makes them a target of Chinese and North Korean aggression.

TRT World'sBruce Harrison reports.

The deployment of the system came at a time of repeated nuclear and missile tests on the part of North Korea.

North Korea is also believed to have made progress in developing intermediate-range and submarine-launched missiles.

South Korea and the United States say the sole purpose of THAAD is to guard against North Korean missiles.

However, some South Koreans believe that the system poses a security risk for South Korea, which they say will be a target for North Korean missiles. They also say that it contributes to tensions in East Asia.

The deployment has also drawn protests from China, which says the powerful radar that can penetrate its territory will undermine regional security.

The THAAD missiles are expected to figure prominently in South Korea's presidential election on Tuesday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
