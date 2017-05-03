It took only six days into Donald Trump's presidency for Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto to give the incoming American premier his first lesson in regional and global politics. As first lessons tend to be, it was very simple. By bluntly telling him that Mexico will not pay for the wall, Pena Nieto was teaching Trump that even though the US is still the world's dominant super power, the world does not simply bow down to every whim of its president – that's just not the way the world works.

Trump's earliest and most consistent campaign promise to build a wall that Mexico will pay for, seemed to fall flat on its face. Oddly, the beginning of Trump's presidency has been an all-too palpable demonstration (performance?) of a new president with no true diplomatic experience, who is now learning the true nuances of making decisions with global implications – and that it takes more than campaign slogans to fundamentally policy.

His first 100 days in office were almost as entertaining as they were busy. In the realm of foreign affairs, the world was treated to the live-tweeting of Trump's education on diplomacy. Whether or not he will heed the lessons and translate it into policy has yet to be seen. Trump has shown us his continually dogged adherence to some of the more outlandish claims he has made as president, and his ability to be pragmatic as his U-turn with China seems to have demonstrated.

Trump's shift-shaping positions on China suggest that he may not be ready to offer a clear policy vis-a-vis US relations to China just yet. Bizarrely, one his most notable statements on his vision of bilateral relations with the country has come in the form of culinary metaphors.

During his campaign, he claimed that rather than offer the Chinese premier a state dinner, he would treat him to a McDonald's hamburger. However, when describing their meeting in April, Trump fawned over the beauty of the chocolate cake they were consuming at his luxury retreat in Florida. What we can surmise is that Trump will sometimes employ a pragmatic approach, even if it veers from the "politics as usual" paradigm. One hundred days into such an unorthodox presidency, just beginning to understand his approach to policy is all one could realistically expect in this short period of time.

In the world of political analysis there are few exercises that are more arbitrary and ultimately meaningless than the concept of dissecting "the first 100 days". Modern work places have wired us to believe that three months is an adequate probationary period for any job. However, unlike run of the mill employment, the job of the President of the United States allows little recourse, in case the employee fails to impress or displays worrying traits in this initial period.

It's a favoured milestone for the media, by virtue of it merely sounding significant. Politicians love it because it allows them to put a time frame on short-term promises that is both short enough to convey urgency, but long enough to leave some distance between them and their promises, in the event that they cannot follow through. Remember Obama and Guantamo?

As one of the most media savvy candidates of an American election, Donald Trump made promises, a lot of promises, for his first 100 days in office. Despite his lack of experience, history of bankruptcy, alleged fraud, embarrassing gaffes and allegations of harassment, Trump used his experience as a reality TV ratings machine to control his campaign messaging – and was able to convince his constituency that his first three months will be prolific. He may even believe in his overly ambitious plans, perhaps thinking that government worked like his businesses did – catering to the boss's every whim. His excessive emphasis on immediacy and the famous 100-day contract, have made this milestone a significant marker worthy of discussion.

Trump most consistently spoke of "America first," and derided the performances of his closest predecessors, especially Obama, as having weakened America's hand in trade and diplomacy.

His soft stance on Russia and allegations that Russia tampered with the elections in his favour left many detractors wondering how he would be able to fulfil his populist and nationalist agenda after making an ally of a country that has been constantly seen either as an enemy, or a potential threat.