This question originally appeared on Quora: What would happen if Google were to shut down for 30 minutes?Answer by Ashish Kedia, who works at Google.

In August 2013, Google and all of its services came down briefly for 2-3 minutes. And the whole internet traffic went down by a massive 40%. [1]

A similar incident also occurred in May 2009. [2]

Note that it was just for 2 minutes. Imagine 30 minutes. It's highly unlikely but here is what I think will happen.