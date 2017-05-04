International Basketball Federation (FIBA) approved on Thursday a new rule that allows players to wear headgear for religious reasons, coming to effect from October 1.

The rule that was ratified by Swiss-based FIBA's Mid-Term Congress in Hong Kong overturned a 20-year ban on religious head coverings.

It comes after a fierce criticism that the rule undermined diversity by disallowing religious coverings like the Muslim hijab.

According to FIBA's statement, "the new rule comes as a result of the fact that traditional dress codes in some countries, which called for the head and/or entire body being covered, were incompatible with FIBA's previous headgear rule,"

FIBA said the new rule, which would also allow turbans and yarmulkes, would minimise the risk of injury while ensuring uniform was of a consistent colour.

The headgear must be black or white, or of the same dominant colour as that of the uniform, and the same colour for all players on a team.

It must not cover any part of the player's face entirely or partially, can have no opening or closing elements around the face and neck or pose a danger to any player.

Testing period in 2014