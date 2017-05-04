Daughter to a notorious Holocaust-denying father, Marine Le Pen has said that the far-right National Front is no longer the fascist anti-Semitic organisation it once was.

The polls certainly show that many seem to agree – as she inches closer to becoming France's first female president of the French republic.

Despite claims of Le Pen creating a new version of the National Front, she is advocating the destruction of the European Union, preaching strong anti-immigration policies as well as attacking Muslims and comparing their presence in France to the Nazi occupation. At the same time her controversial father, Jean-Marie le Pen, remains honorary president of the party he founded in 1972.

Marine Le Pen has been through two divorces and is the mother of three. She said that Catholics would not vote for her because of her divorces.

"The Catholics will never like me because of my divorces" Marine Le Pen

Marine Le Pen lived and worked for most of her life with her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, known for his racist and anti-Semitic rhetoric.

For example, her father had once said that the holocaust is nothing but a small detail in World War II – and that he himself did not see any gas chambers.

"I'm not saying that the gas chambers didn't exist. But I couldn't see them myself" Jean-Marie Le Pen

Marine Le Pen took over her father's party in 2011. But she fell out with him publicly over his derogatory comments about Jews in World War II, and expelled him from the party.

""There is no one in the leadership of the National Front who defends this kind of thesis" Marine Le Pen

Marine's father, Jean Marie Le Pen, remains the honorary president of the National Front Party to this day.

"Algeria was still a part of Metropolitan France before it attained independence" Jean Marie Le Pen

The presidential hopeful still shares her father's anti-immigration views. Le Pen has proposed slashing legal immigration from 200,000 to 10,000 entrants per year in France. She has also stated that immigrant access to public services should be limited.