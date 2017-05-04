BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Watching others play video games becoming big business
According to a recent estimate, the value of video game spending worldwide is expected to top $100 billion in 2017.
Gaming enthusiasts at an event. (File photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 4, 2017

Video gaming is one of the world's fastest-growing industries; and its revenues just do not come from players only.

Watching other people play has also become a spectator sport and a big business as well.

According to a recent report, the value of video game spending worldwide is expected to top $100 billion this year. About 42 percent percent of that figure comes from mobile gaming.

TRT World'sIra Spitzer takes a look at what's in store in the gaming world for this year and beyond.

SOURCE:TRT World
