Iraqi forces thrust into west Mosul from the north on Thursday, opening a new front in the more than six-month offensive to dislodge Daesh from the country's second city.

The assault is aimed at sealing the Old City to complete a siege, where Daesh terrorists holding huge numbers of civilians hostage are holding out.

Forces from the army, the interior ministry and the police "began breaching the western side from the north," the Joint Operations Command (JOC) coordinating the war against Daesh said in a statement.

"Now your sons are fighting and striking the enemy's defences ... They rejoice in victory or martyrdom for the sake of liberating the rest of the city of Mosul from Daesh terrorists," it said.

The JOC said the targets of the latest push were northwestern neighbourhoods on the edges of Mosul called Musharifah, Kanisah and Al-Haramat.

The federal police issued a statement confirming the new operation, which comes after a relative lull in fighting around the Old City where most remaining Daesh fighters are believed to be holed up.

It said Iraqi forces had already captured a small outlying village called Hsunah and a nearby gas factory.

Thursday's operation opens a new front in the effort to wrest back west Mosul from Daesh. The campaign to retake west Mosul launched in mid-February and saw thousands of Iraqi forces retake most southern and western neighbourhoods.

An advance from the north will eventually leave Daesh completely trapped in the narrow streets of the Old City, albeit with a large civilian population they have been using as human shields.

Civilian displacement

The United Nations said up to 400,000 people might be trapped in the densely populated Old City, which lies just west of the Tigris River that divides Mosul.