Turkey and Russia have "fully restored relations"
The presidents of Turkey and Russia announced, in a joint press conference, that relations between the two countries had reached a stage "beyond normalisation" and were entering "a new phase."
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Sochi, Russia, May 3, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 4, 2017

Relations between Turkey and Russia have been fully restored, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

After 90-minute talks held in Russia's coastal town of Sochi, the two leaders said they discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues, including the war in Syria.

Erdogan and Putin announced they also discussed the issue of establishing de-escalation zones in Syria.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah reports from Sochi, Russia.

Russia on the YPG

During his flight back to Turkey from Sochi, Erdogan elaborated on his discussions with the Russian president.

He said Russia does not support the idea of establishing a Kurdish state led by the YPG, according to Turkish media who accompanied the president.

The YPG is the armed wing of the PYD, a Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU.

Erdogan said Putin told him Russia would not help the PKK or the YPG by providing them weapons since it would "disturb" Turkey.

Erdogan also said he showed the Russian president photos in which Russian soldiers are seen with YPG militants in Arfin, in northern Syria.

"Putin said he would look into it," the Turkish president said.

SOURCE:TRT World
