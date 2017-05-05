French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche!, or Onwards!, and Marine Le Pen of the National Front (FN) party are political outsiders. They offer contrasting visions for French voters to choose from.

Both have loyal supporters. But many voters have yet to decide, and some are not convinced by either.

The campaign has been one of the most divisive in recent years, with many people saying they won't vote either for centrist Macron or for the far-right's Le Pen.