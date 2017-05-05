WORLD
1 MIN READ
Will the US Senate pass Trumpcare?
The US House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly approved a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, handing President Donald Trump a partial victory as the healthcare legislation now heads to the Senate.
Will the US Senate pass Trumpcare?
US President Donald Trump (C) celebrates with Congressional Republicans in the Rose Garden of the White House after the vote to repeal Obamacare. (May 4, 2017) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2017

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Republicans have been fighting for seven years to overturn the bill, which enabled 20 million more Americans to get health insurance.

Thursday's vote was the first step in undoing major parts of former president Barack Obama's signature domestic achievement.

It was Trump's biggest legislative win since he took office in January.

RECOMMENDED

But the 217-213 margin of victory suggests another fight awaits the legislation in the Senate.

TRT World's Azadeh Ansari reports from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations