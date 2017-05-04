Let's recall a recent snapshot of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's viral "Welcome to Canada" message for refugee children. While largely symbolic, it represented a more inclusive, rather than divisive landscape. In contrast to populist voting, it brought about the best of our emotions. Who didn't, for a moment, wish that he was their Prime Minister? But we shouldn't be surprised about Trudeau's inclusive rhetoric – he's a liberal.

Recent elections have taught us that they're not only unpredictable, but also reliable mood testers. Recep Tayyip Erdogan's recent referendum victory in Turkey is partly a message to Europe. Brexit, Trump and Corbyn's Labour leadership all exposed anti-establishment moods. Britain's election might yet show further calls for change.

The day British Prime Minister Theresa May announced snap elections, the Liberal Democrats, traditionally viewed as the third party, gained 5,000 members – 1,000 just in the first hour. It's now over 15,000, pushing overall membership beyond 100,000 (of which I'm one), more than double the number during the 2015 elections. Two days after the announcement, Labour boasted donations of £200,000, only to find that the Lib Dems had raised £500,000 (now £1.6 million) – no surprise given that they're raising more than Labour this year anyway. While Labour argued about candidate selection methods, eventually deciding that party members would have no say, Lib Dem candidates had been selected at the local level months ago. These developments are indicators about the trajectory of this election.

For better or for worse, elections are becoming more a form of individual self-expression than a means towards creating a healthy and functioning government and society. To me, the answer to the divisions created by populism must be conscious calls for an inclusive, pluralistic society that appreciates the importance of different identities, viewpoints and contributions. A society in which representation and compromise are not seen as hindrances, but as positive necessities. In other words, one that upholds the values of liberal politics.

That the Lib Dems are the real alternative to the Conservatives is also evidenced in Emmanuel Macron's first round victory in France. If we want to overcome divisive politics, we need an inclusive alternative. Macron and his new party "En Marche!" represent a moderate social liberalism that is progressive, centrist and pro-European. Sounds just like the Lib Dems.

Following TV debates in 2010, Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg was so popular that the term ‘Cleggmania' made it to the dictionary. Following a coalition with the Tories, his party was reduced to just eight MPs in 2015. Now turn to Canada. Trudeau may be more handsome than current Lib Dem leader Tim Farron, but they lead sister parties. In 2011, the Liberal Party of Canada's leader Michael Ignatieff topped the country's ratings. But the party had the worst performance in its history. Then, in 2015, everything changed.

That's right, the Liberal Party of Canada finished third in the 2011 elections (no surprises there). But in 2015, they shocked everyone by winning an outright majority.