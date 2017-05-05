Eight Latin American nations denounced Venezuelan authorities' "excessive use of force" against civilian protesters, Mexico's foreign ministry said on Thursday, after the death toll from anti-government unrest in Venezuela rose to 36.

The eight nations – Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico and Paraguay – condemned the increase in violence in the oil-producing nation and urged the Venezuelan government to the respect human rights of its citizens.

Venezuelans, already on tenterhooks after the unrest that has killed protesters, government supporters, bystanders and security officials, were shaken on Thursday after rumours about the health of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez.