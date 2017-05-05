WORLD
2 MIN READ
China's home-grown passenger jet completes maiden flight
The C919 is considered a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
China's home-grown passenger jet completes maiden flight
China's home-grown C919 passenger jet taxis after landing on its maiden flight at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, China, May 5, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2017

China's domestically manufactured C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

The jet is a symbol of China's ambitions to muscle into a global jet market estimated to be worth $2 trillion over the next two decades, as well as of Beijing's broader "Made in China 2025" plan to spur home-made products, from medicines to robots.

RECOMMENDED

The crew of five pilots and engineers, all wearing orange jump suits and aviators, was applauded as they disembarked. The plane, which can carry 158-168 passengers, had no passenger seats installed for its maiden flight.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations