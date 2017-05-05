The rise of Marine Le Pen and her National Front party has alarmed a lot of people, and signalled a new resurgence of far-right populism in France, across Europe, and even across the Atlantic.

In France, however, fascism is hardly a new phenomenon and has very deep roots. Sometimes it has been out in the open, and at other times, especially in the decades following World War II, much more subtle. Whether on not Le Pen wins in Sunday's presidential election, the movement and the ideology she represents is likely to remain an imposing force in French political life.

This is a timeline of the history of fascism in France.

Late 19th Century – birth of fascism

While the ideology of fascism is usually credited to notorious historical figures like Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini, its inspiration stems from the work of French socialist thinker George Sorel. His writings highlighting the importance of violence and mythology in history and nationhood, in particular his 1908 book "Reflections on Violence", would be cited by Mussolini when he set up the first fascist state in Italy 14 years later.

1894 – The Dreyfus Affair

The presence of nationalism and anti-semitism dominated Europe in the late 18th Century, and lead to the trial of French army captain Alfred Dreyfus, a prominent Jewish man. Lead by far-right anti-semitic groups, Dreyfus is accused and convicted of passing state secrets to Germany, with barely any evidence. His trial and false imprisonment shake France, and damage its reputation internationally. It would be known as "The Dreyfus Affair".

1940 – Vichy France

In the grips of World War II, large parts of France are invaded and occupied by Nazi Germany, leaving the rest of the country under the rule of the French state. With the aim of bettering ties with the Germans, a French politician from the Socialist Party, Pierre Laval, sets up a new regime and brings in Marshal Philippe Petain to run it. They openly collaborate with Hitler, and round up thousands of Jewish families all over the country to send to concentration camps. Most die in the gas chambers of Auschwitz.

1944 – Colonial fascism

With the liberation of France and the triumphant return of Charles de Gaulle, a leading conservative who had refused to collaborate with the Nazis, many of the Vichy figures retain influential positions. Some, particularly military figures who had served in the SS, turn their focus to colonial ideology, attempting to repress the growing liberation movements in the French colonies, especially Algeria.

1954 – The Algerian War of Independence

This is one of the darkest periods in both French and Algerian histories. The National Liberation Front begins a guerrilla war against French rule. Desperately trying to retain its control over agricultural and oil and gas resources in Algeria, the government uses its colonial troops, the French Foreign Legion, to suppress the fight for liberation. More than one million Algerians are killed.

1961 – The Paris Massacre

On October 17, thousands of French Algerians, joined by many French protesters of European origin, stage a peaceful protest in Paris in solidarity with the liberation movement. The protest is triggered after Maurice Papon, then-head of the Parisian police forces, imposes a curfew on all French Algerians.

In a brutal crackdown ordered by Papon, French police kill between 200 and 300 unarmed protesters, and torture thousands more in police stations across the city. Hundreds of bodies are thrown into the river Seine, while others are dropped from airplanes into the sea.

The event underlines the influence far-right officials retained within the French state long after Vichy: Papon was a Nazi collaborator who had willingly played a key role in the deportation of more than 1,600 Jewish French citizens to concentration camps during WWII.

1961-1962 – The Secret Army Organisation

In the last throes of French resistance to Algerian independence, a group of ex-Vichy militiamen and SS soldiers set up the Organisation Armee Secrete (OAS), a paramilitary group intent on stifling the liberation movement. They set up brutal torture centres all over Algeria.

One of their lieutenants is 29-year-old Jean-Marie Le Pen. Yes, that Le Pen.

When the Algerian war is over, many of their members are sent to Latin America, where the methods of torture and killing they perfected are taught to militiamen and soon-to-be generals. They inspire the rise and tactics of figures like Augusto Pinochet.

1972 – The National Front