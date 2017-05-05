South Sudan's government has released a United Nations aid worker after detaining him for nearly a month, a top UN official said late on Thursday.

Other aid workers have been detained, and at least 82 killed, since civil war broke out in 2013 in South Sudan, which is increasingly split along ethnic lines.

"We are relieved to learn that Peter Alex, a World Food Programme aid worker detained by the government of South Sudan since April 10, has finally been released and reunited with his family," Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, said.

"Unfortunately, this is not a unique incident in South Sudan, the most dangerous country in the world today for aid workers," the statement from Haley said.

The United States has accused South Sudanese President Salva Kiir of contributing to the famine and called on all sides to stop fighting.