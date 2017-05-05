POLITICS
1 MIN READ
FIBA rule change allows players to wear religious headgear
FIBA says the new rule, that will allow players to wear headscarves, as well as turbans and yarmulkes, would minimise the risk of injury while ensuring uniforms are a consistent colour.
FIBA rule change allows players to wear religious headgear
Qatar's women's team withdrew from the 2014 Asian Games in South Korea after being denied permission to wear the hijab on court. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2017

The world basketball governing body International Basketball Federation (FIBA) on Thursday changed its rules to allow players to wear religious headwear during games. The rule will go into effect on October 1.

Headgear has previously been banned over safety concerns.

RECOMMENDED

"The new rule comes as a result of the fact that traditional dress codes in some countries, which called for the head and/or entire body being covered, were incompatible with FIBA's previous headgear rule," FIBA said.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations