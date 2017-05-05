May 5, 2017
The world basketball governing body International Basketball Federation (FIBA) on Thursday changed its rules to allow players to wear religious headwear during games. The rule will go into effect on October 1.
Headgear has previously been banned over safety concerns.
"The new rule comes as a result of the fact that traditional dress codes in some countries, which called for the head and/or entire body being covered, were incompatible with FIBA's previous headgear rule," FIBA said.
SOURCE:TRT World