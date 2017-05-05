Pakistani and Afghan officials accused each other of killing civilians on Friday after gunfire erupted near a major border crossing where Pakistani census officials were carrying out a count.

Officials said at least one person was killed on each side. But local news outlets on the Pakistani side reported at least nine people, including five women and three children, were killed and 40 others wounded.

Local media also reported the use of artillery shelling during the clashes.

In a statement Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said it was Afghanistan's responsibility "ensure that such incidents are permanently stopped".

Pakistan's foreign ministry summoned Afghanistan's charge d'affaires in Islamabad to protest, calling the firing "unprovoked" and saying several people died, without specifying numbers.

The gunfight prompted Pakistani authorities to shut the Chaman border crossing, one of only two major crossing points along the disputed frontier, and threatens to exacerbate already tense relations between Islamabad and Kabul.

"Afghan border police opened fire on FC (Frontier Corps) detailed for the security of population census team," the Pakistani military said in a statement, adding that one civilian had been killed and 18 others, including four soldiers, were injured.