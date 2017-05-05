Friday is the last day of official campaigning for the two candidates in France's presidential run-off vote on Sunday.

The lead of En Marche! (Onwards!) movement head Emmanuel Macron appears to be holding in opinion polls, which suggest the centrist candidate could take 60 percent of the vote, compared to some 40 percent for his far-right rival.

But Brexit and the US election confounded pollsters, and the possibility of some on the left preferring not to vote rather than support the centre suggests Le Pen cannot yet be written off.