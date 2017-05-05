The executive board of the United Nation's cultural agency on Friday ratified a resolution that identifies Israel as "the occupying power" in Jerusalem and calls on it to reverse any move changing the city's "character and status."

The resolution had been passed by a UNESCO commission on Tuesday, sparking anger in Israel.

The text, approved at UNESCO headquarters, denounces "all legislative and administrative measures and actions taken by Israel, the occupying power, which have altered or purport to alter the character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem."

It said such moves were "null and void and must be rescinded forthwith."

It particularly criticised Israel's annexation of east Jerusalem after occupying it in 1967, a move that remains unrecognised by the international community.

The resolution had been passed on Tuesday by 22 votes to 10, with 23 abstentions.