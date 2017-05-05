WORLD
3 MIN READ
UNESCO ratifies Jerusalem resolution calling Israel "occupying power"
The resolution denounces "all legislative and administrative measures and actions taken by Israel" in the city.
UNESCO ratifies Jerusalem resolution calling Israel "occupying power"
The resolution criticises Israel's annexation of east Jerusalem after occupying it in 1967, a move that remains unrecognised by the international community. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2017

The executive board of the United Nation's cultural agency on Friday ratified a resolution that identifies Israel as "the occupying power" in Jerusalem and calls on it to reverse any move changing the city's "character and status."

The resolution had been passed by a UNESCO commission on Tuesday, sparking anger in Israel.

The text, approved at UNESCO headquarters, denounces "all legislative and administrative measures and actions taken by Israel, the occupying power, which have altered or purport to alter the character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem."

It said such moves were "null and void and must be rescinded forthwith."

It particularly criticised Israel's annexation of east Jerusalem after occupying it in 1967, a move that remains unrecognised by the international community.

The resolution had been passed on Tuesday by 22 votes to 10, with 23 abstentions.

RECOMMENDED

It drew sharp criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who responded this week by cutting his country's UN funding by $1 million.

Saying the resolution denies Jews' historical connection with Jerusalem, Netanyahu called the move "absurd" and said "this systemic harassment has a price."

It was the third time in recent months Israel reduced its UN budget over what it considers anti-Israel votes, putting the 2017 payments at $3.7 million instead of the original $11 million, an Israeli official said.

Israel had already locked horns with UNESCO in October, when the agency's World Heritage Committee adopted a resolution voicing concern about threats to Jerusalem from Israeli building works and archaeological excavations.

Netanyahu recalled his UNESCO envoy for consultations.

Israel considers all of Jerusalem its undivided capital, but the Palestinians want the eastern part, including the Old City, as the capital of a future state.

SOURCE:TRT World, AFP
Explore
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations