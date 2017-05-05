Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Daesh from the city, military commanders said on Friday.

An army statement said the Second Musherfa district, as well as the Church and Mikhail's Monastery area, had been retaken.

The US-backed Iraqi offensive aims to open escape routes for the hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped behind Daesh lines and, in turn, help troops progress.

Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, a spokesman for the joint operations command, said Iraqi forces rescued 1,000 families on Thursday.

​US air support has proved vital for spotting suicide car bombs and for avoiding targets where civilians are trapped.

Brigadier General Rasool said the militants "didn't have time to make barriers and the advance since yesterday has been good".

According to a footage taken by a drone operated by the Iraqi 9th Armoured Division over the northwestern suburb of Musherfa, the Daesh militants had scant defences there, unlike in other parts of Mosul where streets are blocked by anti-tank barriers and vehicles.

US Army Lieutenant Colonel James Browning, the partnered adviser to the 9th, said the militants had tried to keep some streets open in order to use suicide car bombs.

Daesh was probably expecting the attack, he said, "but they can't defend everywhere".