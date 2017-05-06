At least 50 students at a school in India's capital New Delhi were taken to hospital on Saturday complaining of breathlessness and eye irritation following a gas leak from a fuel tanker at a nearby container depot, witnesses said.

More than 100 pupils were evacuated from the Rani Jhansi school in the capital, New Delhi, media said. It wasn't clear what had caused the leak and no further details were immediately available.

"After we arrived at the school at 7am local time (GMT 0130), some students and teachers complained of irritation in eyes and suffocation. Then we took the students to the ground as they were suffocating from the gas leak," according to vice principal of the school, Renu Rampal.