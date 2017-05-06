WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tanker gas leak in New Delhi puts more than 50 children in hospital
More than 100 pupils were evacuated from the Rani Jhansi school in the Indian capital, New Delhi, complaining of breathlessness and eye irritation following a gas leak from a fuel tanker at a nearby container depot.
Tanker gas leak in New Delhi puts more than 50 children in hospital
Schoolgirls are treated at a government hospital after a gas leak from a nearby container depot in New Delhi, India on May 6, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 6, 2017

At least 50 students at a school in India's capital New Delhi were taken to hospital on Saturday complaining of breathlessness and eye irritation following a gas leak from a fuel tanker at a nearby container depot, witnesses said.

More than 100 pupils were evacuated from the Rani Jhansi school in the capital, New Delhi, media said. It wasn't clear what had caused the leak and no further details were immediately available.

"After we arrived at the school at 7am local time (GMT 0130), some students and teachers complained of irritation in eyes and suffocation. Then we took the students to the ground as they were suffocating from the gas leak," according to vice principal of the school, Renu Rampal.

RECOMMENDED

"We have sent around 50-60 students in three hospitals," she said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations