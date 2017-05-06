The agreement on de-escalation zones in Syria will be valid for at least six months, said the Russian foreign ministry on Saturday.

Russia, Turkey and Iran agreed in a memorandum signed on May 4 to establish four separate de-escalation zones in Syria after rounds of talks in Kazakhstan capital Astana.

The largest de-escalation zone includes Idlib province and the adjoining districts of Hama, Aleppo and Latakia provinces. The other three zones are in northern Homs province, the Eastern Ghouta region east of the capital Damascus and along the Jordanian border in southern Syria.

Violations

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a spokesman for the Jaish al-Nasr rebel group said the regime forces clashed with rebels in the northwestern Syrian province of Hama.

The Britain-based war monitoring group said the warring sides exchanged shelling and were fighting in a rebel-held village and nearby areas of the Hama countryside.