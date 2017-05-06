POLITICS
Scottish surfer rescued after being lost at sea for 32 hours
Matthew Bryce, 22, describes how he almost lost hope and watched the sunset thinking he would not survive the night.
Matthew Bryce was finally located on Monday evening, still with his surf board after being spotted by a rescue helicopter. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 6, 2017

A surfer who went missing off the coast of Scotland has been found 13 miles from land after spending more than 32 hours at sea.

Matthew Bryce was reported missing after he set off to go surfing on Sunday morning from a beach near Campbeltown off the Scottish west coast.

A large search operation was launched to find the 22-year-old surfer.

He was finally located on Monday evening, still with his surf board after being spotted by a rescue helicopter.

Bryce has recounted his traumatic experience and described how he had almost given up hope.

TRT World's Sara Firth reports on this incredible tale of survival.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
