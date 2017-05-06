Who is the front-runner in France's election?

A former investment banker Emmanuel Macron, is the Centrist frontrunner.

Despite having no experience in running a campaign before, he is tipped to beat his nationalist rival Marine Le Pen.

Macron heads an independent political movement "En Marche" (On the Move) that was founded in 2016.

Born on December 21, 1977 into a family of doctors in the northern city of Amiens, he attended the La Providence Jesuit school before moving to Paris where he joined the famous Henri-IV public secondary school.

He went on to study philosophy at the University of Paris-Ouest Nanterre, and pursued post-graduate studies at two of the most prestigious French schools, the Institute of Political Science (Sciences Po) and Ecole nationale d'administration (ENA).

In 2008, he joined Rothschild & Cie as a financial investment banker and sealed a multibillion-pound deal of about €2 million between Nestle and Pfizer. Later on, in 2012, he joined Elysee as the deputy secretary-general

He met his wife when he was just 15. Chocolate maker heiress, divorcee and mother of three, Brigitte Trogneux was 24 years older than him and his drama teacher. Despite his parents disapproval the pair got married in 2007. In an interview with magazine "Paris Match," she said, "At the age of 17, Emmanuel said to me, 'Whatever you do, I will marry you!"

He served under President Francois Hollande as the Minister of the Economy, Industry and Digital Affairs, for two years from 2014 and was elected as the presidential candidate for his "En Marche" this year.

What are his plans for France?

Macron says he is "neither Left or Right" but "for France."

With a promise to make the least radical changes, he is a favourite among European governments and former US president Barack Obama.

He is known for being efficient, has pledged to reform the French economy, has a clear policy on issues like immigration. Macron is staunchly pro European Union.

His six main priorities include security, education, work, economic modernisation, democratic renewal and international engagement. He is credited with devising new ways for public investment with business-friendly policies.